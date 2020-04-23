Author Clifford Garstang discussing new book on live stream
Local author Clifford Garstang is taking part in a Zoom/Facebook Live event with Press 53 on Sunday, May 3, at 2 p.m.
Garstang will discuss his new book, House of the Ancients and Other Stories, scheduled to be published on May 12. It is a collection of 23 short stories set all over the place—North America, Asia, Europe.
Pre-orders are being accepted now at www.press53.com/short-
The virtual launch will also include author Shuly Cawood who also has a story collection coming out from Press 53 in May.
Register for the virtual launch online at bit.ly/3ank2g8
