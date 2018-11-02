Author Anne Marie Pace to visit Staunton Public Library Nov. 8

The Staunton Public Library will host Charlottesville children’s book author Anne Marie Pace at a special Little Cool Stuff storytime on Thursday, Nov. 8.

Pace is the author of the popular “Vampirina Ballerina” picture book series, illustrated by LeUyen Pham (“The Princess in Black,” “The Itchy Book”), which is the inspiration for the animated TV show on the Disney Jr. channel. The Friends of the Staunton Library are sponsoring the event.

Pace will read from the latest volume of the Vampirina series, “Vampirina in the Snow”, which was published on Oct. 2, as well as from some of her other picture books, such as “Busy-eyed Day” and G”roundhug Day.” Participants will be able to join Pace in singing and dancing, and a short, take-home craft will follow the interactive storytime.

“I love how Pace pairs traditionally spooky elements of Halloween – vampires, monsters, skeletons, and spider – with empowering advice about being brave and trying new things,” said Lizzy Hill, Youth Services Librarian at the Staunton Public Library. “The illustrations are also really special and fun, and my four-year-old daughter and I spend a lot of time looking over each page. I’m excited for Staunton families to see more of Pace’s work.”

The storytime program will take place during Little Cool Stuff, the Library’s weekly after-school storytime and craft program for preschoolers, kindergarteners, and first graders. All elementary school-aged students are welcome to attend the program with their families.

About the Author

Anne Marie Pace has had stories, poems, and articles for kids published in such magazines as Highlights for Children, My Friend, Wee Ones, and On the Line. She is a 2005 Grand Prize winner in the SmartWriters W.I.N. contest as well as a 2009 SCBWI Barbara Karlin Award Letter of Merit recipient. Her first picture book, “Never Ever Talk to Strangers,” was published in September 2010 by Scholastic Book Clubs. Learn more about Pace at www.annemariepace.com.

About the Staunton Public Library

The mission of the Staunton Public Library is to acquire, organize, and provide access and guidance to a wide variety of information and materials which help to fulfill the intellectual, educational, social and recreational needs of all the people in the city. To do so, it provides a wealth of both physical and digital resources. Staunton Public Library is also a member of the Valley Libraries Connection with Augusta County and Waynesboro Public Libraries.

About the Friends of the Staunton Library

The Friends of the Staunton Library are a 501(c)(3) organization that provides volunteer support and raises funds that enhance the programming, technology and collections of the library.

