Authentic ACC: Hokies All-Access premieres Saturday on ACC Network

Tune into the ACC Network on Saturday, May 1 (following Tech’s baseball contest vs. UVA – approximately 10 p.m.) for the premiere of Authentic ACC: Hokie All-Access.

ACC Network cameras let you ride along with head coach Justin Fuente and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton during an entire day of spring football practice. Following the premiere, the full feature will live on HokieSports.com, as well as the YouTube channel of Virginia Tech Athletics.

This exclusive 30-minute presentation begins at 4:45 a.m. as Coach Fuente backs his Chevy Tahoe out of the driveway and begins the drive to work. Along the way he discusses strategies for avoiding deer on his commute, as well as what he typically listens to in transit, as well as the points of emphasis he stressed to the team during the spring.

Upon arrival at 25 Beamer Way, Fuente walks fans through his daily routine, as well as what he’s been reading lately. Fans will also enjoy the backstory of some of the head coach’s office décor.

Throughout the special, fans will enjoy multiple mic’d up segments from both coaches during practice, shedding more light on the way they engage and interact with players as well as the rest of the football staff.

Viewers will also get a front row seat for a 7 a.m. team meeting, as well as Fuente’s afternoon staff meeting.

After practice, it’s time for lunch with Coach Hamilton, his wife Brittany and their three young children and a deep dive into the work-life balance of a coaching family.

After meetings with players in the afternoon and a tour of Coach Hamilton’s office, it’s time to head to his son’s flag football practice in Christiansburg.

Authentic ACC: Hokies All-Access

Saturday, May 1: Approx. 10 p.m. (after conclusion of VT Baseball vs. UVA)

Sunday, May 2: 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 6: 9 p.m.

Friday, May 14: 9 p.m.

All times Eastern

