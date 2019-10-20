Augutsa Health, Murphy Deming offering Free Fall Risk Screening

Each year, more than 3 million older people are treated in emergency departments for fall injuries, and more than 800,000 of those are hospitalized.

In the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment for Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County, 34.3% of adults age 45 and older reported they fell at least once, and almost 40.1% of those who fell were injured as a result of the fall. The risk of falling increases with age.

Augusta Health Therapy Services and Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences will screen individuals age 55 and older for fall risk and will provide information to reduce the risk of falling and being injured in a fall.

The free screening will include a Fall Risk Self-Assessment, Vital Sign Assessment, Physical Screening Tests, Demonstrations and Personalized Fall Risk Review and Recommendations. No appointments are necessary, and participants should allow 30 to 40 minutes to complete the screening.

Details

Free Fall Risk Screening

Augusta Health Fitness Center

107 Medical Center Circle, Fishersville

Friday, Oct. 25

10:30 am – 2:30 pm

