Auguta County Board of Zoning Appeals public hearings set for Thursday

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

They will consider the following requests:

A request by Heather Thompson, agent for LaddFam, Inc., for a Special Use Permit to continue to have motorcycle shows and exhibitions, live music events, dirt track and paved area for rider training on property owned by SHD, LLC, located at 213 Rolling Thunder Lane, Staunton in the Beverley Manor District.

A request by William F. or Elizabeth G. Swisher, for a Special Use Permit to construct an accessory building exceeding the 900 square foot total aggregate allowed on property they own, located at 698 Howardsville Turnpike, Stuarts Draft in the South River District.

A request by Ryan or Allie Armstrong, for a Variance from the rear setback requirement on property owned by Ryan, Randy and Benjamin Armstrong, located at 398 Cherry Grove Road, Middlebrook in the Riverheads District.

A request by Daniel Hansen, agent for Maybella R. Alexander, Estate, for a Variance to separate three (3) non-conforming dwellings creating a lot with two (2) dwellings in a residential district on property owned by Maybella R. Alexander, Estate, located at 126, 136, and 138 Laurel Hill Road, Verona in the Beverley Manor District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540-245-5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

