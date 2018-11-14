AugustaFreePress.com, JerryRatcliffe.com welcome Scott German as account executive

We are excited to announce that we have jointly hired an experienced sales executive who would love to talk to you about advertising opportunities on JerryRatcliffe.com and AugustaFreePress.com.

Meet Scott German. He’s spent decades in ad sales. His passion for sports (particularly UVA) make him a great choice to lead advertising efforts for two of the top sports websites in the state for coverage of UVA sports.

JerryRatcliffe.com: Site founded in 2018. Jerry Ratcliffe established a reputation in covering University of Virginia athletics for nearly four decades, and brings to JerryRatcliffe. com his vast experience and knowledge of Virginia and ACC athletics. Ratcliffe has covered every ACC Basketball Tournament since 1974, more than any other sportswriter in the nation.

AugustaFreePress.com: Founded in 2002, AugustaFreePress. com readership continues to grow to levels well beyond our local competitors. AugustaFreePress. com has more than a decade of archives with than 2 million visitors per month. Coverage includes UVA and other Virginia-based sports, politics and local news.

Advertising Contact: Scott German, (540) 476-0015 or gscottgerman@gmail.com.

TEST DRIVE BOTH SITES

AND SAVE 50% NOW Get a Cube Ad for One Month

on Both Sites for $300 Flat Rate Must reserve ad space by December 1; Offer runs December 1-31, 2018. Get a 300×250 ad on JerryRatcliffe. com and AugustaFreePress. com for a flat rate of $300 for one month (savings of 50%). Ad will run on both sites from December 1-31, 2018. You will only receive one invoice. Payment preferred by credit card. Design assistance available.

