Augusta-Staunton-Waynesboro passes 25K mark for full COVID-19 vaccination

Augusta Health has administered 58,259 COVID-19 vaccination doses, and the vaccination clinics run by the hospital are now reporting 26,859 fully vaccinated community members.

All clinics still require appointments

Go vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available.

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Augusta Health is currently vaccinating everyone age 16 and older who lives or works in the Central Shenandoah Health District.

The Central Shenandoah Health District includes Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties as well as the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington, Buena Vista and Harrisonburg.

Reminders about vaccinations for those under the age of 18

The only vaccine approved for those under the age of 18 is the Pfizer vaccine. Before scheduling someone under the age of 18, please confirm the vaccine in the clinic link. Those who are under 18 cannot be vaccinated at non-Pfizer clinics.

A parent or legal guardian who can consent to the administration of vaccine to a minor must be present at the time a vaccination. Handwritten notes and phone calls are not sufficient for permission to vaccinate. The parent or legal guardian must be present.

Community-based clinics

This week, Augusta Health held another clinic on Monday, April 12 for the Spanish-speaking community with interpreters on-site. A community-based clinic at Disciples Kitchen in Waynesboro was held on April 15.

In the next few weeks, community-based Moderna vaccine clinics are scheduled in these communities:

Craigsville

Tuesday, April 27 from 4-7 p.m.

Craigsville Firehouse

Glasgow/Natural Bridge

Thursday, April 29 from 3-7 p.m.

Natural Bridge Firehouse

Call the Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122 to register for either of these events.

These are Moderna Vaccination Clinics, so participants must be age 18 or older.

Need for volunteers

As vaccine supply increases and the number of Vaccination Clinics scheduled can also increase, there is a significant need for additional volunteers to staff the events. Each large clinic requires 50 to 60 staff, and our community volunteers make the clinics possible. More are needed, though—both medical and non-medical.

To volunteer, email CovidStaffing@augustahealth.com

