Augusta Regional Clinic names new executive director: Highlights focus on dental care for underserved

The Augusta Regional Clinic has named Sophie Parson as its new executive director.

Parson took over the reins from Janice Morgan, whose retirement after a six-year stint as ED was effective March 6.

Parson comes to the Augusta Regional Clinic, which has focused on providing healthcare to medically underserved patients in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County since 1993, with experience including nonprofit management, fundraising, communication and corporate finance.

She most recently served as director of development for Building Goodness Foundation, a Charlottesville-based nonprofit.

“It is a pleasure and an honor to join such a passionate and dedicated team. The work the ARC does is absolutely crucial for our community,” Parson said. “The COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences have left many without adequate health benefits and more specifically dental coverage. Now more than ever, our neighbors need our help.”

Last summer, as a result of the expansion of Medicaid and other local programs in support of underserved patients, the clinic closed its pharmacy and primary care facility to focus and grow its dentistry activity.

The organization’s 14 staff members and volunteers now see about 2,550 patients per year including 900 children.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Sophie onboard,” said ARC board chair Dr. Laura Jean Brand. “She brings strategic experience which will be valuable to the ARC’s development as the need for affordable high-quality dental care is surging in our community.”

Parson’s arrival coincides with a leadership reorganization at the ARC with Misty Ladd’s appointment as office manager last fall.

Ladd first joined ARC’s Dental Clinic in 2008 as a certified dental assistant, and after a short move to Richmond rejoined ARC in 2016.

“I am so excited to see where our Dental Clinic will be one year from now under Sophie’s guidance and leadership,” Ladd said. “We are thrilled to have her join our team and we look forward to the progress we are sure to make.”

“We value Sophie and Misty’s deep commitment to medically underserved community members around us,” Brand said. “Our goal is to be able to welcome any member of our community in need of affordable dental care. We believe that with this new leadership team we are definitely moving toward to making this vision a reality. We are very excited for the future.”

