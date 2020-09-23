Augusta Medical Group opening primary care office in Buena Vista

Published Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020, 9:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Augusta Medical Group has announced plans to open a primary care practice in Buena Vista.

“This expands our ability to provide more conveniently located care for our growing number of patients from the Buena Vista community,” says Scott Just, MD, president of Augusta Medical Group. “This is part of our larger strategy to expand access to outpatient services in the Rockbridge County region.”

Construction on the medical office began in August, and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2021. Renovation of both interior and exterior of the building at 2054 Sycamore Ave. in Buena Vista will result in a 3,000-square-foot space with six exam rooms.

Staff will include both a physician and a physician assistant.

“We are very excited to become a part of the Buena Vista community,” Just said. “Our new practice there will connect the people in the region to the breadth of all of Augusta Health’s services. It’s great to be a part of bringing our high quality care to Buena Vista.”

The practice will be known as Augusta Health Buena Vista Primary Care, and will provide the full scope of primary care services.

Related

Comments