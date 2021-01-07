Augusta Health working to pick up the pace with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

As of the end of the day on Wednesday, Augusta Health had administered 1,910 COVID-19 vaccines, as the pace of vaccinations begins to ramp up state- and nationwide.

The local effort is broadening beginning today. At the direction of the Virginia Department of Health and the Central Shenandoah Health District, Augusta Health began vaccination of community healthcare providers and workers not employed by Augusta Health on Thursday.

A second, separate clinic has been established for these vaccinations on the Augusta Health campus, but outside the main hospital building.

Medical and dental practices received an email with a link to set up appointments. Practices who did not receive a link should email VaccinationTaskForce@AugustaHealth.com to request information and a link

Since this second clinic has opened this morning, more than 130 vaccines have been given to community providers.

Augusta Health will continue to assist CSHD to vaccinate community healthcare workers and is preparing to help with other essential workers in accordance with the phased plan.

Twenty-one days have passed since the first Augusta Health employees began receiving the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 16. On Wednesday, those employees began receiving second doses to become the first fully vaccinated employees.

Providing these second doses to these employees will be the focus on the employee Vaccine Clinic for the next several days.

Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will occur 28 days after the first dose.

