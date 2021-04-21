Augusta Health Vaccination Task Force thanks its countless volunteers

This week is National Volunteer Week, a time to recognize and celebrate the unpaid labor force that fills the gaps in our society’s needs. Here in the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro region, we have a particularly great cause for celebration this year.

In January, with the opening of our community vaccination clinics, we found ourselves in need of extensive volunteer support in order to smoothly and efficiently distribute vaccines to our area’s residents. Because it takes 50 staff people to run the clinics each day, we called on our neighbors and friends to step up and join this important effort. And step up they did. Their overwhelming – and enthusiastic – volunteer response has enabled us to administer more than 62,000 doses to date!

Every member of the Augusta Health COVID Vaccination Task Force is deeply grateful for the volunteers who have risen to meet this important occasion and who continue to devote their time and expertise to serving the greater good. Their efforts help promote the health and wellbeing of our whole community.

For every smile, every flash of hope, and every sigh of relief they have given to our SAW neighbors, we salute our volunteers and fervently say: Thank You.

Letter from John Mack, on behalf of the Augusta Health Vaccination Task Force

