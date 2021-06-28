Augusta Health updates latest COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Augusta Health is vaccinating everyone age 12 and older who lives, works or goes to school in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for individuals age 18 and over. Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals age 12 and older; a parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

The focus of vaccinations efforts has shifted from the large-scale, on-campus mass vaccination clinics to smaller, more convenient neighborhood-based clinics throughout the community. Large clinics will still be scheduled regularly, but in half-day increments.

Community-based clinics

Augusta Health also provides off-campus, community-based clinics in partnership with local organizations, churches and schools. The number of these clinics has increased significantly.

This week, these community clinics are scheduled. Walk-ins/Drive-ins are welcome at community clinics:

Tuesday, June 29

Augusta Health’s Fitness Center: A clinic with Spanish interpreters available from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Moderna).

Wednesday, June 30

Central United Methodist Church in Staunton from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson).

Waynesboro High School from 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Pfizer).

Thursday, July 1

Drive-Thru Clinic at Waynesboro Urgent Care from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Pfizer).

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus vaccination clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available.

On-campus clinics for the remainder of this week are:

Wednesday, June 30: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 pm.

This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

This is a Johnson & Johnson clinic. Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older. Pfizer vaccine will be available for walk-ins between the ages of 12 and 18. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.