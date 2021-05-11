Augusta Health updates COVID-19 vaccination numbers, upcoming clinic information

Augusta Health has distributed 71,075 COVID-19 vaccine doses at its Vaccination Clinics, and 35,797 community members have been fully vaccinated, the regional hospital reported on Tuesday.

Large on-campus Vaccination Clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome as supply allows. Clinics are now open to any resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Go vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics with special hours this week are:

Wednesday, May 12: Late afternoon and evening hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 16 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 16 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

This is a Moderna clinic, so anyone age 18 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Community-Based Clinics

Augusta Health also provides off-campus, community-based clinics in partnership with local organizations, churches and schools.

To date, Augusta Health has conducted 38 Community Clinics that have administered 5,149 doses, with 2,276 fully-vaccinated.

This week, Vaccination Clinics are scheduled at these community sites:

Second doses will be given at multiple long-term care facilities and Disciples Kitchen.

The Occupational Health Team will be at Hershey Company in Stuarts Draft to vaccinate their work force.

In collaboration with Augusta County High School, Augusta Health will be vaccinating students who are 16 years of age and older, as well as family members of students, at Fort Defiance High School, Wilson Memorial High School Riverheads High School and Stuarts Draft High School. For information on these clinics, please contact Carol Cash, ACPS Community Health Services Coordinator, at ccash@augusta.k12.va.us.

If your community organization would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic, contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

