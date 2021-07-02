Augusta Health unveils new logo

Augusta Health on Friday unveiled a new marketing logo that the hospital hopes will be a better reflection of its mission and values to keep people at the center of all it does, its place in a growing community, and its home in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley.

Designed by the internal creative staff, it will replace the logo that has been in use for the past 12 years. The physical transition of signage, website and documents will occur gradually over the next several months.

The font selected is a humanist font, Freight, developed by the first African-American typeface designer, Joshua Darden, and is known for being easy to read.

