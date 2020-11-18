Augusta Health temporarily closing Weyers Cave Urgent Care Center

Citing decreased patient volumes, Augusta Health is closing its Weyers Cave Urgent Care Center for the rest of the month, to move employees from Weyers Cave to other facilities.

Patients in the Weyers Cave community seeking Urgent Care can find a close alternative at Augusta Health’s Staunton Urgent Care Center at 851 Statler Boulevard in Staunton.

Patients with respiratory symptoms should seek evaluation at the Waynesboro Assessment Center at 201 Lew Dewitt Boulevard in Waynesboro.

