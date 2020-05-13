Augusta Health resuming elective services

Augusta Health resumed elective outpatient services on May 6, focusing on procedures that do not require testing, additional PPE, sedation or intubation.

Diagnostic radiology has opened up screening exams such as LDCT lung cancer screening, screening mammograms, and non-emergency diagnostics like x-rays, CTs, MRIs, ultrasound and nuclear medicine exams.

Diagnostic cardiology has reopened Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehab, echocardiograms, vascular ultrasound, cardiac stress tests, and the Device Clinic. They are contacting patients who had procedures postponed.

Augusta Medical Group: Practices have been scheduling patients when they can safely be seen, and encourage patients to call their provider if they have questions or concerns.

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders: The Center has resumed routine follow-up visits that had been deferred.

The Pain Clinic has reopened and begun procedures.

