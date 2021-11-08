Augusta Health reports more positive COVID-19 numbers

The current inpatient COVID-19 census at Augusta Health is 11, nearly a sixth of its high-water mark back in mid-September.

This is great news, as is the recent low of just 10 new positive COVID cases being diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites in the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. on Monday.

Looks like we’ve turned the corner on the most recent surge.

Time to work to prevent any others in the future.

Vaccination Eligibility

Augusta Health is vaccinating everyone age 5 and older who lives, works or goes to school in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for individuals age 18 and over. Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals age 5 and older; a parent or legal guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

Children ages 5-11:

To ensure patient safety and in awareness of the different dosage for the 5-11 year old age group, there are separate clinics for ages 5-11 only at the on-campus location. Again, a parent or legal guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

Please make appointments at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Booster Eligibility Information:

Two groups of previously vaccinated people who can receive third-dose COVID-19 booster shots.

The first group is:

Individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised (no proof of a medical condition is required at this time); and who

Have already received two doses of either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine; and who

Received their second dose of vaccine more than 28 days ago.

The criteria for the second group is a bit more complex and are:

For those who received a Pfizer or Moderna series and are:

Age 65 and over

Age 18+ and live in a long-term care facility

Age 18+ and are immune suppressed

Age 18+ with underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in a high-risk setting

For those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are:

Age 18+

When can you get the booster?

At least 6 months after you completed your Pfizer or Moderna series

If you’re immune suppressed and have completed either the Pfizer or Moderna series, you can get a 3rd dose in 28 days

At least 2 months after Johnson & Johnson vaccination

Which booster can you get?

You can get any booster shot you prefer if you meet the above criteria.

Appointments available at vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

For patient safety concerns, vaccines will be offered on specific days. Please be sure make an appointment for a clinic that is offering the vaccine you want. If you are registering for a booster, and are switching vaccine, make an appointment for the type of booster you want. For example, if you originally received a Pfizer vaccine, but would like a Moderna booster, make an appointment in a Moderna clinic.

If you have questions about eligibility, please call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122.

Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record Card to the booster appointment.

Vaccinations in Primary Care Offices

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices. Patients who prefer to receive a vaccination from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.

Community-Based Clinics

This week, Augusta Health’s Community Vaccination Team is providing boosters and vaccinations at schools and to other vulnerable populations in shelters, congregate living communities and apartment neighborhoods.

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus Vaccination Clinics

Please make an appointment for on-campus clinics.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics this week are:

Tuesday: Moderna Clinic and Johnson & Johnson Clinic from 3 pm to 7 pm. For first dose, second dose or booster of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines; available to those age 18 and older. Please verify criteria for boosters and register for the desired vaccine. The links are open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Moderna Clinic and Johnson & Johnson Clinic from 3 pm to 7 pm. For first dose, second dose or booster of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines; available to those age 18 and older. Please verify criteria for boosters and register for the desired vaccine. The links are open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com Wednesday: Pfizer Clinic for ages 5-11 only from 3 pm to 7 pm. This clinic is for those ages 5-11 only. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of the child under the age of 18. The link is open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

Pfizer Clinic for ages 5-11 only from 3 pm to 7 pm. This clinic is for those ages 5-11 only. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of the child under the age of 18. The link is open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com. Thursday: Pfizer Clinic for ages 12 and over from 9 am to 1 pm. For first dose, second dose or booster of Pfizer vaccine; available to those age 12 and older. Please verify criteria for boosters. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. The link is open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Pfizer Clinic for ages 12 and over from 9 am to 1 pm. For first dose, second dose or booster of Pfizer vaccine; available to those age 12 and older. Please verify criteria for boosters. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. The link is open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com Friday: Moderna Clinic and Johnson & Johnson Clinic from 9 am to 1 pm. For first dose, second dose or booster of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines; available to those age 18 and older. Please verify criteria for boosters and register for the desired vaccine. The links are open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

Moderna Clinic and Johnson & Johnson Clinic from 9 am to 1 pm. For first dose, second dose or booster of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines; available to those age 18 and older. Please verify criteria for boosters and register for the desired vaccine. The links are open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com. Saturday: Pfizer Clinic for ages 5-11 only from 9 am to 12 noon. This clinic is for those ages 5-11 only. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of the child under the age of 18. The link is open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Others just have questions. For assistance, call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.

