Augusta Health reporting record COVID-19 case numbers

New COVID-19 cases in the Augusta County area reached unprecedented levels over the weekend.

In the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. on Friday, there were 95 new positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed through Augusta Health testing sites – a new highest single daily total ever at Augusta Health. The previous highest single testing day at Augusta Health was New Year’s Eve, when the total was 82.

That record would stand only until the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. on Sunday, when there were 118 new positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed through Augusta Health testing sites.

Augusta Health’s inpatient COVID-19 census is 43, the strong majority being unvaccinated. The Emergency Department is also experiencing high volumes of emergent patients, COVID-19 patients and behavioral health patients. The Behavioral Health census is high, and the Crossroads unit remains at its maximum capacity.

The Weyers Cave Urgent Care and Stuarts Draft Urgent Care have been temporarily closed so that staff can be redeployed to the Staunton Urgent Care and Waynesboro Urgent care to assist with COVID-19 testing.

Elective surgeries that require an inpatient admission are being reviewed, and some are postponed. The Shenandoah House and Skilled Nursing units are also temporarily closed so those staff can be redeployed to assist in other units.