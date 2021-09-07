Augusta Health reporting alarming COVID-19 patient volume

Over the 72-hour Labor Day weekend preceding 9 a.m. on Tuesday, there were 202 new positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed through Augusta Health testing sites.

The current inpatient COVID-19 census at Augusta Health is 59.

This current COVID-19 surge is a dynamic situation that requires agility. Augusta Health uses predictive models to project patient volumes and then to create a detailed Surge Plan to address the increase in both positive cases and admission of COVID-19 patients to the hospital.

The models indicate that volumes will continue to increase for several weeks.

Any temporary closing of facilities or departments and reassigning of staff is a planned response based on the projections. As the number of positive cases and inpatient admissions increases over the next several weeks — as projected — the response will include additional reassignments of space and staff to address these acute needs.

Help slow the spread and lower the projections: Please vaccinate, wear masks indoors even if vaccinated, and stay distant from others when possible. COVID vaccinations are the still the most effective and lasting way to prevent COVID infections in our community, and the best defense against serious illness and death.

Vaccination eligibility

At this time, third-dose COVID-19 booster shots are available only to:

Individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised (no proof of a medical condition is required at this time); and who

Have already received two doses of either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine; and who

Received their second dose of vaccine more than 28 days ago.

Booster shots for other individuals have been discussed for administration on or about Sept. 20; however, this dosage has not yet been recommended by the FDA or approved the CDC. Until those recommendations and approvals are given, appointments cannot be scheduled.

Vaccinations in primary care offices

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices. Patients who prefer to receive a vaccination from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.

Community-based clinics

There are no community-based clinics scheduled this week.

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus vaccination clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics for the remainder of this week are:

Tuesday: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m. This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older and administered if available. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m. This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older and administered if available. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com Wednesday: Pfizer/Modern Third Dose Booster Clinic. For moderately and severely immunocompromised only. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 12 noon. It must be at least 28 days since the second dose of vaccine. Please bring Vaccination Record Card or record of previous vaccination. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

Pfizer/Modern Third Dose Booster Clinic. For moderately and severely immunocompromised only. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 12 noon. It must be at least 28 days since the second dose of vaccine. Please bring Vaccination Record Card or record of previous vaccination. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com. Thursday: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m. This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older and administered if available. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m. This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older and administered if available. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com Friday: Pfizer/Modern Third Dose Booster Clinic. For moderately and severely immunocompromised only. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 12 noon. It must be at least 28 days since the second dose of vaccine. Please bring Vaccination Record Card or record of previous vaccination. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.