Augusta Health reopens Weyers Cave Urgent Care

Published Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, 9:22 am

The Weyers Cave Urgent Care reopened for patients on Tuesday and is resuming its regular schedule.

Weyers Cave Urgent Care is located at 1140 Keezletown Road in Weyers Cave; phone number (540) 453-0040.

All patients with respiratory symptoms or suspected COVID-19 should seek evaluation at the Waynesboro Assessment Center at 201 Lew Dewitt Boulevard in Waynesboro.

