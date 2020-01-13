Augusta Health publishes Community Benefit Annual Report

Augusta Health has published its Community Benefit Annual Report, highlighting programs from 2019, and statistics and community benefit financial information for 2018.

Community Benefit is not a subjective term. It is defined by governmental agencies and regulators to be activities and programs that promote health as a response to identified community health needs and meet at least one of the following criteria:

Improve access to health care services

Enhance the health of the community

Advance medical or health knowledge

Relieve or reduce the burden of government or other community efforts.

“Improving the health of our community is a commitment that has grown from our mission,” says Krystal Moyers, MEd CHES, Director of Community Outreach at Augusta Health. “We are very proud of the programs and initiatives we’ve developed to meet community health needs, but we are just as proud of the partnerships we’ve formed with local nonprofit organizations who share our commitment to improved health. In 2018, we provided nearly $600,000 in support to community partners working to improve the health and well-being of our community. Working together, across different sectors, collaborating and building capacity, we can make a meaningful impact on the health of all.”

Augusta Health completes a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) every three years to identify the greatest health concerns in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro region, to develop strategies and partnerships to address those needs, and allocate human and financial resources. The three most significant areas of need identified in Augusta Health’s CHNA are Nutrition and Physical Activity, Diabetes and Mental Health.

Goals, strategies and programs were intentionally developed to address these priority areas. Details of these programs and their accomplishments are in the Community Benefit Annual Report, along with overall statistics, funding in various IRS-defined Community Benefit categories and grants to community partners.

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care. Over the years, Augusta Health has been recognized by many external rating organizations: 100 Top Hospitals in America, HealthGrades’ America’s 50 Best Hospitals, and most recently by US News and World Report as a Best Regional Hospital, 2019-2020.

