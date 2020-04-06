Augusta Health promotes COVID Care Call Center
Augusta Health is encouraging local residents with concerns about possible COVID-19 symptoms to call its COVID Care Call Center at (540) 332-5122.
The hospital has a team of nurses answering the calls seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Augusta Health’s COVID-19 Assessment Center is located at the Waynesboro Urgent Care at 201 Lew Dewitt Boulevard in Waynesboro. At the Assessment Center, patients can be evaluated, treated, educated about respiratory illness and tested for COVID if needed. Availability of tests is improving.
The COVID Care Call Center and COVID-19 Assessment Center work together to see patients effectively while reducing possible exposure of others to COVID-19.
Donations
Augusta Health team members have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the local community. The SAW community has provided financial support, masks, hand sanitizer, glove and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure the safety of out patients and staff.
And now, to ensure the safety of those who are donating, the Augusta Health Foundation has established a permanent donation site.
Donations of PPE can be dropped off at the
- White Paneled Donations Truck
- Augusta Health Business Office (separate building behind the hospital, across from the loading dock)
- 7 am – 4 pm
- Seven days a week
Financial Contributions
Augusta Health Foundation
Give Online
or send to
Augusta Health Foundation
PO Box 1000
Fishersville, VA 22939
Items Needed
- Hand Sanitizer
- Masks (N95, surgical, medical, dust masks or hand-sewn)
- Face Shields
- Gloves, non-latex
Do You Sew?
The Augusta Health Incident Command and Infection Control teams have identified a pattern for making masks from surgical drape that would be the most beneficial to our frontline team members.
These may be more complicated to make than regular surgical masks, but they will more closely resemble the N95 masks that are most effective against this virus. Surgical drape cannot be penetrated by water, bacteria, or particles. It effectively blocks 99.9% of particulates and can be sterilized.
The surgical drape material can be obtained through the Augusta Health Foundation staff. Contact the Foundation Office at (540) 332-5174 or ahfoundation@augustahealth.com if you would be interested in making these masks for the hospital system out of provided material.
