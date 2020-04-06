Augusta Health promotes COVID Care Call Center

Augusta Health is encouraging local residents with concerns about possible COVID-19 symptoms to call its COVID Care Call Center at (540) 332-5122.

The hospital has a team of nurses answering the calls seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Augusta Health’s COVID-19 Assessment Center is located at the Waynesboro Urgent Care at 201 Lew Dewitt Boulevard in Waynesboro. At the Assessment Center, patients can be evaluated, treated, educated about respiratory illness and tested for COVID if needed. Availability of tests is improving.

The COVID Care Call Center and COVID-19 Assessment Center work together to see patients effectively while reducing possible exposure of others to COVID-19.

Donations

Augusta Health team members have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the local community. The SAW community has provided financial support, masks, hand sanitizer, glove and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure the safety of out patients and staff.

And now, to ensure the safety of those who are donating, the Augusta Health Foundation has established a permanent donation site.

Donations of PPE can be dropped off at the

White Paneled Donations Truck

Augusta Health Business Office (separate building behind the hospital, across from the loading dock)

7 am – 4 pm

Seven days a week

Financial Contributions

Augusta Health Foundation

Give Online

or send to

Augusta Health Foundation

PO Box 1000

Fishersville, VA 22939

Items Needed

Hand Sanitizer

Masks (N95, surgical, medical, dust masks or hand-sewn)

Face Shields

Gloves, non-latex

Do You Sew?

The Augusta Health Incident Command and Infection Control teams have identified a pattern for making masks from surgical drape that would be the most beneficial to our frontline team members.

These may be more complicated to make than regular surgical masks, but they will more closely resemble the N95 masks that are most effective against this virus. Surgical drape cannot be penetrated by water, bacteria, or particles. It effectively blocks 99.9% of particulates and can be sterilized.

The surgical drape material can be obtained through the Augusta Health Foundation staff. Contact the Foundation Office at (540) 332-5174 or ahfoundation@augustahealth.com if you would be interested in making these masks for the hospital system out of provided material.

