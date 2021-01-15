Augusta Health picking up the pace with COVID-19 vaccinations

The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations at Augusta Health has increased this week, with the hospital moving Vaccine Clinic to a larger space to allow for additional stations while maintaining social distancing.

As of the end of the day on Thursday, 3,639 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered at Augusta Health.

The most recent shipments of vaccine have been Pfizer vaccine, so that is currently being used for first doses.

“We appreciate the opportunity to help the CSHD in their work to ensure that people in the phased priority groups are vaccinated as quickly as possible,” says John Mack, chief operations officer of Augusta Health and member of Augusta Health’s Vaccine Task Force. “CHSD has now asked us to support the vaccination of people aged 75 and over who live in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County. We plan to begin vaccinating this group on Wednesday, Jan. 20. After we’ve started vaccinating those 75 and older, we will move quickly to include those 65 and older.”

In order to maintain proper social distancing and safety of administration, including allowing for a 15-minute post-vaccination observation period, appointments are required for COVID-19 vaccination.

These appointments will be scheduled through the state’s scheduling system.

People age 75 and over should receive a communication from their health system. The communication will include instructions on how to schedule an appointment and where to go for vaccination.

Those who are not aged 75 and over and living in the Staunton, Waynesboro or Augusta County region should not schedule their vaccinations at the Augusta Health clinic at this time. Those living out of the immediate area should contact their local health departments to learn where their allocated vaccine is available.

Frontline essential workers will be vaccinated through clinics arranged through their employers with the CSHD. Members of the community who do not fall into the current priority categories will be offered vaccine when supplies are more widely available.

Information on the vaccine and vaccination clinics is available at these pages:

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work diligently with the CSHD to ensure everyone in our community who desires a COVID-19 vaccine will have access to one,” Mack said.

