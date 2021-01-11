Augusta Health patient census at 60 percent despite continued surge in COVID-19 positives

The average daily census at Augusta Health in the past week was at 60 percent of the hospital’s overall capacity, according to figures reported to HealthData.gov and released on Monday.

The census averaged 154.9 patients per day in the 258-bed hospital for the Jan. 1-7 period, from the figures.

HealthData.gov is a service of the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

A key from the outset of the COVID-19 public health response has been limiting the strain on hospitals to prevent as much as possible impacts on overall healthcare.

Even with local COVID-19 positive tests surging, in the vernacular of the day, to a reported 707 positives in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro combined in the past week, Augusta Health has been able to stay well ahead of the curve.

And this trend is consistent over the past 10 days. From a review of the HealthData.gov data, Augusta Health has had an average census of 154.2 patients per day over the past 10 weeks, dating back to late October.

This would encompass the period beginning with mid-autumn and into early winter that would normally see hospitals reporting increased visitation due to seasonal colds and flu.

The daily census of COVID-19 positive patients at Augusta Health in the past week was 36.4, down slightly from the average of 39 for the previous week – and up from the 10-week average of 26.3.

The ICU at Augusta Health was at 45 percent capacity over the Jan. 1-7, according to HealthData.gov, down from the 10-week average of 54.3 percent.

Story by Chris Graham

