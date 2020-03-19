Augusta Health opens COVID-19 call center

Today Augusta Health opened its COVID Care Call Center to provide guidance to community members on when are where to seek care for COVID-19.

Augusta Health’s COVID Care Call Center is staffed by nurses who can answer questions and provide advice and direction on whether or not to seek care and the appropriate place to seek that care. Not all cases need to be seen in the Emergency Department. Currently, the Covid Care Call Center is staffed seven days a week from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.

The Augusta Health’s COVID Care Call Center phone number is 540.332.5122.

