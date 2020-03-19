Augusta Health opens COVID-19 assessment center in Waynesboro

Today Augusta Health opened the Waynesboro COVID-19 Assessment Center to see, evaluate, treat and educate patients who are currently experiencing the signs and symptoms associated with respiratory disease and COVID-19: fever, shortness of breath and cough.

This is currently a Respiratory Assessment Center.

The Waynesboro COVID-19 Assessment Center is open seven days a week from 8 am until 7 pm.

All patients seeking evaluation and treatment for respiratory symptoms should go to the Waynesboro Urgent Care only. Patients seeking care for other urgent conditions such as sprains and deep cuts should go to one of Augusta Health’s other Urgent Care Centers in Stuarts Draft, Staunton and Weyers Cave or the Convenient Care Center in Crozet. To see current wait-times at these Urgent Care Centers, or to reserve a time on-line, go to www.augustahealth.com/urgent-care.

The Waynesboro COVID-19 Assessment Center will work in tandem with Augusta Health’s COVID Care Call Center. Patients should consider contacting Augusta Health’s COVID Care Call Center at 540.332.5122 (available 8:30 am – 4:30 pm) to first to ask a nurse’s advice about seeking care, and if the Waynesboro COVID-19 Assessment Center is the most appropriate place to seek care.

