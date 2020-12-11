Augusta Health opening urgent care center, primary care office in Crozet in 2021

Augusta Health is moving forward with plans to open an urgent care center and an Augusta Medical Group primary care practice in Crozet in the second quarter of 2021.

“We’ve been a part of the Crozet community at this location as a convenient care center for a number of years,” says John Mack, chief operating officer of Augusta Medical Group, “but the type of healthcare services needed in the community is growing and changing. So, we are truly excited to expand to meet those needs with a new urgent care center as well as a primary care office in Crozet.”

Renovations of the interior and exterior of the site will result in a 4,800-square-foot space with 10 exam rooms and one procedure room.

Outpatient diagnostic imaging — with new digital x-ray equipment —and a laboratory will be included in the urgent care center.

The primary care office will provide the full scope of primary care services. Additionally, specialty providers will rotate schedules in the planned multi-specialty offices within the practice. Staff will include both physicians and physician assistants.

The location is an expansion of the current convenient care center, so that center has been closed for the renovations.

“We will miss our patients during the renovation period, but will welcome them back soon with expanded services and the high quality of care they’ve come to expect,” said Scott Just, president of Augusta Medical Group.

