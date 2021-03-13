Augusta Health opening COVID-19 vaccinations to wider age, health, geographic groups

Criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations at Augusta Health will be expanded beginning Monday.

Criteria will be:

Healthcare workers

All age 65+

Age 35-64 with underlying health conditions

All essential workers

Residency expands to Central Shenandoah Health District: Counties of Bath, Highland, Augusta Rockingham and Rockbridge and the cities of Buena Vista, Lexington, Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg.

The new scheduling process allows residents to schedule appointments directly from updated Vaccination Portal. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted daily.

Go to www.augustahealth.com/vaccine .

The Virginia Department of Health list of underlying health conditions that increase risk of severe illness from the COVID-19 virus includes:

Source: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html

