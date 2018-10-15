Augusta Health offers free fall risk screening on Oct. 19

Each year, more than 3 million older people are treated in emergency departments for fall injuries, and more than 800,000 of those are hospitalized.

In the 2016 Community Health Needs Assessment for Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County, 32.1% of adults age 45 and older reported they fell at least once, and almost 34% of those who fell were injured as a result of the fall. The risk of falling increases with age.

Augusta Health Therapy Services and Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences will screen individuals age 55 and older for fall risk and will provide information to reduce the risk of falling and being injured in a fall.

The free screening will include a Fall Risk Self-Assessment, Vital Sign Assessment, Physical Screening Tests, Demonstrations and Personalized Fall Risk Review and Recommendations. No appointments are necessary, and participants should allow 30 to 40 minutes to complete the screening.

Where: Augusta Health Fitness Center

107 Medical Center Circle

Fishersville, VA 22939

When: Friday, October 19

10:30 am – 2:30 pm

