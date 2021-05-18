Augusta Health nearing 75K COVID-19 vaccination shots delivered

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered at Augusta Health Vaccination Clinics to date is 73,374, and 37,185 people have been fully vaccinated at the hospital’s clinics.

On May 17, Augusta Health redesigned its on-campus Vaccination Clinic. It’s a smaller, but climate-controlled space that will be air conditioned during the coming warmer weather. Last week, Augusta Health staff also held 12 off campus vaccination events in nursing homes, high schools, housing communities and businesses throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

Augusta Health is vaccinating everyone age 12 and older who lives, works or goes to school in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for individuals age 18 and over. Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals age 12 and older; a parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

Large on-campus Vaccination Clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome as supply allows.

Go vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available.

On-campus clinics with special hours this week are:

Tuesday, May 18: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend.

Wednesday, May 19: The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Walk-ins welcome until 10 a.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend.



Friday, May 21: The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Walk-ins welcome until 10 a.m.

This is a Moderna clinic, so anyone age 18 and older may attend.



Saturday, May 22: All-day Saturday clinic hours for those are unable to come during the work and school week. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 2 p.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend.



Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Community-Based Clinics

Augusta Health also provides off-campus, community-based clinics in partnership with local organizations, churches and schools.

This week, Vaccination Clinics are scheduled at these community sites:

Second doses will be given at multiple agency sites around the community.

The Occupational Health Team will be at NIBCO in Stuarts Draft to vaccinate their work force.

Augusta Health held a Vaccination Clinic at Buffalo Gap High School on Monday, May 17 and will have a one-dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccination Clinic at Bridgewater College on Friday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a Vaccination Clinic at Glossbrenner United Methodist Church in Churchville on Thursday, May 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If your community organization would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic, contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

