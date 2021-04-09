Augusta Health marks COVID-19 community vaccination milestones

Friday marks the full COVID-19 vaccination of 25,000 community members through Augusta Health Vaccination Clinics.

That was the second of two significant COVID-19 vaccination milestones this week. On Tuesday,, Augusta Health celebrated the administration of 50,000 doses of vaccine.

The total fully vaccinated represents just over 20 percent of the population of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro, which is estimated at just over 123,000 people.

Mobile clinics

As Augusta Health’s large community Vaccination Clinics at the on-campus location continue, smaller community-based clinics continue to address the specific needs of those who have challenges attending the bigger clinics.

This week, clinics were done in partnership with community members and the CSHD at Allen Chapel, the Salvation Army in Staunton and Mt. Salem Baptist Church. The pilot programs for homebound patients and home health patients also continue to serve our community.

Additionally, Augusta Health has also shifted along with the Central Shenandoah Health district to begin vaccinating residents in Phase 2. This means that everyone, age 16 and over is now eligible to be vaccinated.

All clinics still require appointments.

To book, individuals may visit vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment for the large on-campus clinics. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available.

Reminder about vaccinations for those under the age of 18

As criteria expands to minor children under the age of 18, be aware:

The only vaccine authorized for those under the age of 18 is the Pfizer vaccine. Before scheduling someone under the age of 18, please confirm the vaccine in the clinic link. Those who are under 18 cannot be vaccinated at non-Pfizer clinics.

A parent or legal guardian who can consent to the administration of vaccine to a minor must be present at the time a vaccination. Handwritten notes and phone calls are not sufficient for permission to vaccinate. The parent or legal guardian must be present, and a photo is required.

The Central Shenandoah Health District includes Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties as well as the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington, Buena Vista and Harrisonburg.

Need for volunteers

As vaccine supply increases and the number of Vaccination Clinics scheduled can also increase, there is a significant need for additional volunteers to staff the events. Each large clinic requires 50 to 60 staff, and our community volunteers make the clinics possible. More are needed, though—both medical and non-medical.

To volunteer, email CovidStaffing@augustahealth.com.

