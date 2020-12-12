Augusta Health invests in innovative approach to diabetes care

The prevalence of diabetes in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro region increased from 13.9 percent in 2016 to 16.5 percent in 2019, and an additional 7.4 percent of adults in the area have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes.

This is according to Augusta Health’s 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment.

The response from Augusta Health, in conjunction with its strategic plan, Journey 2025, and its commitment to the community to expand and enhance access to outpatient services throughout the region, is the creation of a combined Endocrinology & Diabetes Education Clinic in the back wing of the Fitness/Wellness Center on the Augusta Health campus.

Renovation of the space began in October, and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2021.

“The population of diabetes patients within our community is a population that is growing rapidly. So we’ve looked at this growing need for diabetes care in our community and also listened very carefully to what our current diabetes patients have told us will improve their experience to match the quality of our care. We’ve designed this new and innovative space with that guidance in mind,” says Scott Just, president of Augusta Medical Group.

The Augusta Health Diabetes & Endocrinology Clinic will have 11 exam rooms and two treatment rooms shared by six providers. The Outpatient Diabetes Education Program will have a separate entrance with four consultation offices for dietitians and diabetes educators.

These specialists work closely with patients and endocrinologists to create a personalized plan of care to match individual lifestyle, environment and beliefs. There is a shared conference room to enhance coordination of care.

Ample, accessible, convenient parking will be available in the lot at the back of the Fitness/Wellness Center at the Mule Academy Road entrance to the hospital campus.

“The space combines our Augusta Health Endocrinology & Diabetes practice, currently in the Medical Office Building, and our Outpatient Diabetes Education program, currently in the Heart & Vascular Center, into one patient-centered space connected to our Fitness /Wellness Center,” Just said. “This provides our patients, especially those who receive services from both, with improved coordination of care and convenient access to providers and programs. The location next to the Fitness Center is an additional benefit for our patients, too.

“Perhaps more importantly, this larger and more accessible space will allow us to expand by adding more physicians and treatment rooms to the practice,” Just said. “Patients will have more timely access to Diabetes providers and care here at Augusta Health.”

