Augusta Health: Information about boosters for immunocompromised persons

Augusta Health plans to begin offering third dose COVID-19 vaccination boosters for moderately and severely immunocompromised people by the end of this week.

At this time, the CDC does not recommend third doses or booster shots for any other population. Only Pfizer and Moderna (mRNA) vaccines are recommended for the booster.

For those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster from a different manufacturer is not recommended.

Currently, Augusta Health is working with the CSHD to adapt clinic processes and vaccine clinic software to accommodate the third dose booster shots. This process will take a few days to complete; registration and clinics should begin by the end of this week.

Information on how to register and receive third dose booster shots will be distributed as soon as plans are completed.

Vaccinations in primary care offices

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices. Patients who prefer to receive a vaccination from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.

Community-based clinics

Augusta Health also provides off-campus, community-based clinics in partnership with local organizations, churches and schools. The number of these clinics has increased significantly.

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Blue Ridge Community College, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Houff Student Center. First or Second Dose Clinic only. This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic as vaccine is available. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus vaccination clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome. These clinics are for first and second doses only.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics for the remainder of this week are:

Tuesday, Aug. 17: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m. This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic as vaccine is available. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Thursday, Aug. 19: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m. This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic as vaccine is available. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.