Augusta Health increases COVID-19 vaccination capacity

Published Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, 6:14 pm

Augusta Health had administered 13,983 COVID-19 vaccinations as of the close of business on Tuesday, with more than 1,000 scheduled appointments on the ledger for Wednesday.

The Fishersville-based regional hospital has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine infrastructure and doubled its capacity to allow simultaneous administration of both first and second doses.

A hospital update notes that Augusta Health is now positioned to be able to vaccinate more than 1,300 community members daily, as more vaccine becomes available.

The update also notes that Augusta Health launched an inpatient vaccination campaign on Tuesday, allowing the hospital to vaccinate inpatients who meet criteria as they are discharged from the hospital.

More information on COVID-19 vaccinations is available at a new Augusta Health vaccine website page. Community members can visit www.augustahealth.com/coronavirus/vaccine-info to learn about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Sign up for the vaccine

If you are aged 65 and up and want to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit bit.ly/cshdinfo.

Once there, you may complete the Request for Individual Vaccination Survey to be added to a queue to receive notification when a COVID-19 vaccine is available to you. Although completing the survey does not secure your appointment, you will be provided with information on how to register when available.

Essential workers and those who are aged 16-64 with certain health conditions will also find separate links to the surveys so that they may be added to the appropriate Wait List.

The need for vaccines still exceeds the amount of vaccine available from the state each week, so appointments are required for vaccination.

Walk-in clinics are not currently scheduled.

