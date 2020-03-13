Augusta Health implements visitor restrictions in face of coronavirus outbreak

As part of Augusta Health’s commitment to keep patients and community members safe and healthy, and due to potential COVID-19 activity in our area, new visitor restrictions have been put in place.

Our Skilled Nursing and Inpatient Rehab floors are closed to visitors. Staff met with patients today to discuss the decision with them.

Visitors to other areas of the hospital are limited to two (2) visitors per patient. All visitors to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Emergency Department (ED) and Labor and Delivery will be actively screened about travel to areas of concern, contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19, and symptoms of lower respiratory illness.



Augusta Health asks anyone in the community who is feeling sick or who has an elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 to not visit the hospital.

