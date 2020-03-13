Augusta Health implements visitor restrictions in face of coronavirus outbreak
As part of Augusta Health’s commitment to keep patients and community members safe and healthy, and due to potential COVID-19 activity in our area, new visitor restrictions have been put in place.
- Our Skilled Nursing and Inpatient Rehab floors are closed to visitors. Staff met with patients today to discuss the decision with them.
- Visitors to other areas of the hospital are limited to two (2) visitors per patient.
- All visitors to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Emergency Department (ED) and Labor and Delivery will be actively screened about travel to areas of concern, contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19, and symptoms of lower respiratory illness.
Augusta Health asks anyone in the community who is feeling sick or who has an elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 to not visit the hospital.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.