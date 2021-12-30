Augusta Health implements surge plan, offers tips on isolation for those with COVID

Augusta Health testing sites diagnosed 171 new COVID cases in the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. Thursday, a new record for daily positive tests, prompting the hospital to escalate its surge plan to meet growing demand for testing.

Effective immediately, in order to allow for the prioritization of patients who need treatment, Augusta Health Urgent Cares will only test those who have COVID symptoms. This new policy is consistent with other area hospitals at this time.

Please only go to Urgent Care for COVID[1]19 testing if you have symptoms of COVID. COVID-19 tests are available at local pharmacies and as a home test for those who do not have symptoms.

The Emergency Department should be used only by those with critical care needs.

The current inpatient COVID-19 census is 29, still less than half the high-water mark during the peak of the Delta variant in mid-September.

CDC recommendations for isolation, quarantine

If you test positive for COVID-19

Isolate, regardless of vaccination status.

Stay home for five days.

If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.

Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days. If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19

If you have been boosted or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months or completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last two months

Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on Day 5, if possible. If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home.

If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted or completed the primary series of J&J over two months ago and are not boosted or are unvaccinated

Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

If you can’t quarantine, you must wear a mask for 10 days.

Test on Day 5 if possible. If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home

