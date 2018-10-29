Augusta Health hosting Diabetes Day event on Nov. 1

Published Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, 11:22 am

augusta healthDiabetes Day is Augusta Health’s annual educational event during National Diabetes Month in November. This year’s them is Diabetes and Heart Disease—Don’t Sugar Coat It!

The event is set for Thursday, Nov. 1, from 5-7 p.m.

Details

5:00 pm Keynote Presentation: Diabetes and Coronary Heart Disease-Treatment and Prevention
Dave Varma, MD, MPH, FACC, Medical Director, Augusta Health Cardiology

5:30 pm Panel Discussion: Managing Your Diabetes
Jessicah Collins, MD, Endocrinology; Pat Clough, LCSW, Behavioral Health; Kara Meeks, MS, RD, CED, Diabetes Education; Dave Zerrlaut, MS, Cardiac Rehab

6:15 pm Cooking Demonstration
Chef Travis Foster

Free blood pressure and blood sugar checks throughout the program.

Diabetes Day is free and open to the public, and is of special interest to those with diabetes and their friends and families.

