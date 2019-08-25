Augusta Health: Health Beat for September

Augusta Health 25th Anniversary Community Celebration

Sunday, September 22

12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Field and Parking Lot behind the Fitness Center

Free Celebration for the Community that includes

2.5 Mile Run/Walk for Breast Cancer beginning at 11:30

Cost for Race: $10 to raise funds for 3D mammography

Food Trucks Onsite

Free Children’s Activities

Free Entertainment Stage

12: 00 pm Eli & Kelvin Raybon

1:15 pm Second Draw

2:30 pm Everyday People

3:45 pm Jimmy Fortune

Event Information and Race Registration at:

https://www.augustahealth.com/events/25-years

LUNCH AND LEARN

Wednesday, September 11

Topic: Obesity, Cancer and What To Do About It

Speaker: Kelvin Raybon, MD and Mary Beth Landes MS RD CSO

Augusta Health Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Free, but reservations required by Monday, September 9; call 540.245.7900

Diabetes Classes

Monday, September 16 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Meal Planning Class

Augusta Community Care Building

Learn about carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out when diabetic. Eat healthfully and still enjoy favorite foods. Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this class.

Wednesday, September 25 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Meal Planning Class

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

Learn about carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out when diabetic. Eat healthfully and still enjoy favorite foods. Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this class.

AMI Farm at Augusta Health

Events, workshops and classes provided by the partnership. Free, but reservations required.

For information or to register, call Grayson Shelor 540.886.0160 or visit the website, www.alleghenymountaininstitute.org

Soil Science, Wednesday, September 4, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm, AMI Farm at Augusta Health, cost is $30 with lunch provided; presenter is NRCS Agronomist Chris Lawrence

Your Autumn Garden, Tuesday, September 17, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm, Near Gypsy Hill, Staunton (address provided with registration); cost is $10

Herbology on the Farm, Wednesday, September 25, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm, AMI Farm at Augusta Health; cost is $10, children age 6 and over welcome

Ongoing Consultations

Continuing Survivorship Support Group

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.

Support Group Meetings at Augusta Health

Tuesday, September 3

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, September 5

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Friday, September 6

Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. For information, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

Augusta Community Care Building, Room 3

Starts at 12:00 pm

Monday, September 9

Diversions Ostomy Support Group

Cheryl Miller, Augusta Health Dietitian, will discuss meal planning for ostomates and Megan Howell, Augusta Health Colorectal Navigator, will discuss her role as she helps patients through their journeys. For information, call 540.245.7236.

Augusta Community Care Building

6:00 pm- 8:00 pm

Tuesday, September 10

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, September 12

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Saturday, September 14

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. Leslie Knick, PharmD, BCPP at Augusta Health, will speak about pharmacological management of Parkinson’s Disease. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com

Augusta Community Care Building

2:00 pm

Tuesday, September 17

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, September 19

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Thursday, September 19

Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too. For information, please call 540.213.2538.

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

5:30 – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, September 24

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, September 26

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

