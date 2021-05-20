Augusta Health Foundation’s Gala-to-Go raises $98K

Published Thursday, May. 20, 2021, 5:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta Health Foundation’s second Gala-to-Go event successfully raised $98,000 in net proceeds to support renovations on the farmhouse on the Augusta Health campus.

The event was held on Friday, April 30. Instead of gathering at a large event, gala-goers were literally on the go—they picked up a gourmet three-course meal for two from the drive-up entrance of the Heart and Vascular Center, and then enjoyed it while socially distanced.

“We are grateful for the many individuals and couples who participated in the Gala-to-Go,” said Tami G. Radecke, CFRE, Executive Director of the Augusta Health Foundation. “More than 400 meals, boxes of truffles, baguettes and other goodies in an Augusta Health Foundation burlap bags were picked up at the event. Thank you to our generous sponsors, participants and donors. We look forward to gathering and celebrating together again in the future.”

The mission of the Augusta Health Foundation is to inspire community ownership through charitable giving to advance health and wellness in our region. The Foundation is the charitable arm of Augusta Health and supports essential patient care programs and services at Augusta Health, including Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care. Over the years, Augusta Health has been recognized by many external rating organizations: 100 Top Hospitals in America, HealthGrades’ America’s 50 Best Hospitals, US News and World Report Best Regional Hospital, and most recently Leapfrog Top Hospital 2020. For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.

Related

Comments