Augusta Health Foundation Moments MattER campaign reaches goal

The Augusta Health Foundation Board has announced that the Moments MattER campaign for the Emergency Department addition and expansion has reached its $2 million goal.

“We are thrilled to have met the Moments MattER goal, and are grateful for such a supportive and giving community. The Emergency Department is used by the entire community, and it’s been exciting to have so many people come together to support the project,” said Robin Crowder, Chair of the Augusta Health Foundation.

In early September, a community mailing met with a very positive response. “Throughout the campaign, we’ve had great involvement from our physicians, employees, Board and volunteers. But it’s very fitting that the response to our community mailing is what put us over the top. This support from our patients is humbling,” said Tami Radecke, CFRE, Executive Director of Augusta Health Foundation. “Moments MattER has been the first capital campaign by the Augusta Health Foundation. Throughout the course of the campaign, we’ve developed many new relationships with individuals and organizations, and these new relationships have led to a successful campaign. Some of these individuals have served on our Campaign Steering Committee, which was chaired by Dr. Jim Perkins. They have worked tirelessly to promote the campaign. They are the reason we have been successful.”

Dr. Perkins added, “The Augusta Health Emergency Department has been an important resource to our family, as I know it has been for many families. I was happy to be a part of the expansion project, and I am thrilled the community has come together to support an ED that will serve the community for many years in the future.”

Now that the Campaign Goal has been reached, any additional funds raised by the Moments MattER campaign will still go directly and completely to support the Emergency Department project.

Construction of the 17,000 square foot addition to the Emergency Department has been completed and is in use. Renovations on the original Emergency Department are in process, and when complete, will integrate into the addition. All work is planned for completion by late summer, 2019.

The mission of the Augusta Health Foundation is to inspire community ownership through charitable giving to advance health and wellness in our region. The Foundation is the charitable arm of Augusta Health and supports essential patient care programs and services at Augusta Health, including Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.

