Augusta Health Foundation, Dixie Gas & Oil partnering to fight breast cancer

The Augusta Health Foundation and Dixie Gas and Oil Corporation today announced a partnership where Dixie will provide ongoing financial contributions to the Foundation to support breast cancer diagnoses by providing a limited number of 3D mammograms at no cost for those without health insurance and who are unable to pay.

“We are most grateful for this partnership,” said Mary Mannix, president and chief executive officer of Augusta Health. “One in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. But survival rates have been improving, in part due to earlier diagnosis. Dixie’s support will assist us in providing these services.”

In addition to financial support, the Foundation and Dixie will work together to increase breast cancer awareness with marketing efforts. Dixie has pink trucks operating throughout the area which will promote the partnership and co-branded signage will be placed at Augusta Health and Dixie locations. Also, information will be featured on both organizations’ websites and in various publications and communication materials.

“Dixie is committed to supporting the communities we serve, and we are excited about this ongoing partnership with the Augusta Health Foundation,” said Chris Earhart, president of Dixie Gas & Oil. “Dixie has made significant contributions in the fight against breast cancer over the years and this is a wonderful opportunity to continue support for this important work.”

About Augusta Health Foundation

The Augusta Health Foundation secures philanthropic support to strengthen the health system’s outreach and meet this community’s needs. New programs and services have been funded and continue to expand through generous gifts from the community to support the Augusta Health Foundation. Detailed information about August Health Foundation is available at www.augustahealth.com/foundation.

About Dixie Gas and Oil

Dixie Gas and Oil Corporation, founded in 1946 and headquartered in Verona, Virginia, is a leading provider of propane and petroleum products to customers in Western and Central Virginia. Products include propane, gas hearth and heating equipment, heating oil, kerosene, diesel fuel, gasoline and a full range of bulk and packaged lubricants distributed from locations in Verona, Elkton, Lexington and Covington, Virginia. Detailed information about Dixie Gas & Oil is available at www.dixiegas.com.

