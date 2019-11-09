Augusta Health emergency department expansion complete

Augusta Health has completed a major expansion and transformation of its 25-year-old Emergency Department.

Ground was broken for the expansion on April 26, 2017, and the last beam was placed during the Topping-Out Ceremony on Nov. 16, 2017. The new addition was completed and celebrated with an Open House on July 21, 2018, and was opened for patients on Aug. 2.

Renovations of the old Emergency Department continued in a phased approach for more than a year.

The original Emergency Department that opened 25 years ago was built to serve 35,000 patients a year. In recent years, volumes have been nearly 60,000 visits per year. The original rooms, designed for equipment and technology of the 1990s, were far too small for advanced technology.

Department and staff needs also changed as patients now have increased acuity and need more complex care for cardiac and stroke, trauma, and behavioral health and substance abuse.

The combined expansion and renovation project has nearly doubled the size of the Emergency Department. There are now 48 larger, private treatment rooms—some with a dedicated purpose, such as the forensic room for sexual assault patients. The new entrance has a covered canopy and valet parking service. These improvements are not just aesthetically pleasing; they improve staff efficiency, reduce wait times, enhance patient and family privacy and streamline coordination of care for the patients.

To provide support for the construction and renovation of the Emergency Department, the Augusta Health Foundation’s Moments Matter Campaign was launched in March 2017. Dr. Jim Perkins of Waynesboro served as the Campaign Chair. The fundraising effort was well received by the community with major gifts totaling more than $2.13 million.

The Augusta Health Board of Directors, Foundation Board of Directors and Executive Leadership had 100% participation. In addition, physicians, employees, community leaders, foundations, residents and local businesses financially supported this critical community health project.

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care. Over the years, Augusta Health has been recognized by many external rating organizations: 100 Top Hospitals in America, HealthGrades’ America’s 50 Best Hospitals, and most recently by US News and World Report as a Best Regional Hospital, 2019-2020.

For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.

