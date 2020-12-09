Augusta Health earns 2020 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award

The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality, has named Augusta Health a Top General Hospital.

More than 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Augusta Health was one of 105 to receive a Top General Hospital distinction.

“The Leapfrog Group is known for its rigorous standards for safety and quality, so to receive their Top Hospital award at any time is meaningful,” said Mary N. Mannix, FACHE, President and CEO of Augusta Health. “This year, however, a pandemic year in which safety is even more essential and quality of care is even more vital, it is an especially significant recognition of our staff and physicians. Time and time again, they have not just risen to the occasion, but gone above and beyond to provide the critical care our patients need and following the ever-changing protocols and policies to keep patients and each other safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We can never thank them enough. They are incredibly deserving of this Top Hospital Award from Leapfrog.”

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors.

The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

“Being recognized as a Top Hospital is an extraordinary feat and we are honored to recognize Augusta Health this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Despite the extraordinary pressure and strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Augusta Health has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to patients and to the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro communities. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category.

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2020 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

