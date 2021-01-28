Augusta Health COVID-19 vaccine update: Record vaccination day

A total of 8,598 COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered by Augusta Health as of the end of the day on Wednesday, with a new daily record of 778 community members receiving initial vaccinations on Wednesday.

Augusta Health’s Vaccine Clinics are focusing on healthcare workers who practice in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro and community members age 65 and above who live in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro at this time.

Augusta Health staff is also assisting the Central Shenandoah Health District to vaccinate vulnerable populations through coordinating agencies.

Each week, Augusta Health is receiving contact information from CSHD for those who have completed the survey form on the CSHD website and meet current scheduling criteria.

Appointments for the available community clinics are now made by this process:

The day before each community clinic, an email is sent to a list of eligible community members provided to Augusta Health by CSHD. The email includes a unique link to register for the next day’s appointment schedule. If the CSHD has requested we contact a community member by an alternative method, we fulfill that request. Appointments are only scheduled one day in advance to ensure there is an adequate supply of vaccine. The daily schedule of appointments available is dependent upon the vaccine supply that has been allocated to Augusta Health for that specific day. Appointments fill quickly. When all available appointments are filled, the link is automatically disabled. Each morning following a clinic, reconciliation is done that compares those emailed against those who scheduled. Those eligible community members who were unable to schedule appointments are added back into the queue to be included in the next round of invitations.

The invitations to schedule an appointment are only for those who meet the current criteria, and who are listed in the CSHD database. The links should not be shared or forwarded. Eligibility is verified. At this time, Augusta Health has been asked to vaccinate community members aged 65 and above who live in Staunton, Augusta County or Waynesboro. Those who may successfully make an appointment, yet do not meet these current eligibility requirements, will be cancelled and asked to reschedule when criteria is expanded.

The need for vaccines still exceeds the amount of vaccine available from the state each week, so appointments are required for vaccination. Walk-in clinics are not currently scheduled.

Augusta Health does not discard vaccine at the end of the day. Vials, which contain only five to six doses of vaccine, are only opened as they are needed.

If you are aged 65 and up and want to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit bit.ly/cshdinfo .

Once there, you may complete the Request for Individual Vaccination Survey to be added to a queue to receive notification when a COVID-19 vaccine is available to you. Although completing the survey does not secure your appointment, you will be provided with information on how to register when available.

Essential workers and those who are aged 16-64 with certain health conditions will also find links to forms for their respective queues.

