Augusta Health COVID-19 vaccine update: Now over 40K served

Published Monday, Mar. 22, 2021, 4:39 pm

Augusta Health and its staff and volunteers set a new record one-day COVID-19 vaccination total on Friday with three concurrent vaccination clinics.

There were 810 doses given in Lexington, 621 doses given at the on-campus site, 41 doses provided to residents of Fairfax Hall and five given to discharging inpatients.

Also, on Sunday, a collaborative event between several local agencies vaccinated 352 Spanish-speaking community members. Fifteen volunteer interpreters who assisted the effort were essential to the success of the clinic.

These numbers pushed the total doses given at Augusta Health Vaccination Clinics to 40,872.

Augusta Health will continue its acceleration of both large Community Vaccination Clinics at the on-campus Fitness Center site as well as targeted off-site Vaccination Clinics this week:

On Thursday, second doses are scheduled for those who received their first doses at first Drive-Through mobility clinic and the WARM shelter on March 4;

On Friday, an additional Drive Through mobility clinic will be conducted for those who have difficulty navigating the large community clinic. Those who would like to access this clinic should email VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com and provide contact information to be scheduled.

On Sunday, a community clinic for the African-American community is scheduled in Waynesboro. Email VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for information on this clinic.

Expanding criteria

On Tuesday, criteria for Augusta Health’s on-campus Vaccination Clinics will be expanded. The age range for those with underlying health conditions and the residency requirement will be adjusted.

Criteria will be:

Healthcare workers

All age 65+

Age 16-64 with underlying health conditions

All essential workers

Residency expands to Central Shenandoah Health District: Counties of Bath, Highland, Augusta Rockingham and Rockbridge and the cities of Buena Vista, Lexington, Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg.

As criteria expands to minor children under the age of 18, be aware:

The only vaccine approved for those under the age of 18 is the Pfizer vaccine. Before scheduling someone under the age of 18, confirm the vaccine in the clinic link. Those who are under 18 cannot be vaccinated at non-Pfizer clinics.

A parent or legal guardian who can consent to the administration of vaccine to a minor must be present at the time of vaccination. Handwritten notes and phone calls are not sufficient for permission to vaccinate. The parent or legal guardian must be present.

The new scheduling process allows residents to schedule appointments directly from updated Vaccination Portal. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted daily.

Go vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment.

Need for volunteers

As vaccine supply increases and the number of Vaccination Clinics scheduled can also increase, there is a significant need for additional volunteers to staff the events. Each large clinic requires 50 to 60 staff, and our community volunteers make the clinics possible. More are needed, though—both medical and non-medical.

To volunteer, email CovidStaffing@augustahealth.com.

