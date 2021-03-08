Augusta Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics update: Details on how you can register for your shot

Last week was a week of firsts at the Augusta Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics.

The first Drive-Thru Clinic for those with mobility challenges was held on March 4 at the Waynesboro Urgent Care/Assessment Center. The pilot process was successful, and nearly 200 people received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

The first doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine was given at the on-campus Vaccination Clinic on March 5. All three available vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — have the same effectiveness for preventing critical illness, hospitalization and death among those who get sick from COVID-19. Additionally, Johnson & Johnson requires only one shot, so is a very good option for those with scheduling or mobility concerns, and those who simply don’t like needles.

The first Saturday clinic was conducted on March 6. It was a second Johnson & Johnson Vaccination Clinic, and 1,406 community members were vaccinated.

Numbers update

As of the end of the day on March 6, 31,031 COVID-19 vaccinations had been given at Augusta Health clinics since the start of vaccinations in December. Because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose, the number of fully vaccinated community members who received their shots through Augusta Health is 13,421.

This week, Augusta Health’s clinics are open to Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro residents over age 65 and those age 55-64 with underlying health conditions.

The new scheduling process allows residents to schedule appointments directly from the Augusta Health website, www.augustahealth.com/vaccine.

Information about new clinics, along with their criteria, are posted daily.

To register for your COVID-19 vaccination at Augusta Health

The Augusta Health COVID-19 vaccine site lists the dates, times, locations and eligibility requirements for the upcoming vaccine clinics.

Links will be posted one to two days before each clinic.

These links allow eligible community members to schedule themselves for an appointment.

Links will be active for a brief period of time, until the clinic fills up, and the link will be disabled.

The address for the vaccination webpage is www.augustahealth.com/vaccine.

Be aware when you are registering for a vaccine:

If you have already received your first dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine, do not register for your second dose.

If you register for a vaccine clinic and do not meet the eligibility criteria above, your appointment will be cancelled, and you will be asked to return for a clinic that matches your eligibility.

Bring your Photo ID with you.

Appointments are required for vaccination, and walk-in clinics are not currently scheduled.

