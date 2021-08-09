Augusta Health COVID-19 vaccination schedule update

The focus of COVID-19 vaccination efforts at Augusta Health has shifted from the large-scale, on-campus mass vaccination clinics to smaller, more convenient neighborhood-based clinics throughout the community.

Large clinics will still be scheduled regularly, but in half-day increments.

Vaccinations in primary care offices

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices. Patients who prefer to receive a vaccination from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.

Community-based clinics

Augusta Health also provides off-campus, community-based clinics in partnership with local organizations, churches and schools. The number of these clinics has increased significantly.

This week, these community clinics are scheduled. Walk-ins/Drive-ins are welcome at community clinics:

Wednesday, Aug. 11: Bluegrass in the Park at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton from 6-9 p.m.; Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus vaccination clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics for the remainder of this week are:

Tuesday, Aug. 10: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30-7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m. This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

Thursday, Aug. 12: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30-7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m. This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.