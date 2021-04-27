Augusta Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics update

Augusta Health Vaccination Clinics had administered 65,144 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines as of the end of the business day on Monday. The number fully vaccinated at Augusta Health Vaccination Clinics was at 31,297 as of Monday.

Large on-campus vaccination clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome as supply allows.

Go vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available.

On-campus clinics with special hours this week are:

Tuesday, April 27: Extended hours for those who are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run until 8 pm. This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 16 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Extended hours for those who are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run until 8 pm. This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 16 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com Saturday, May 1: Weekend clinic for those who are unable to come during the work week. The clinic will run from 8 am until 4 pm. This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 16 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122.

The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Augusta Health is currently vaccinating everyone age 16 and older who lives or works in the Central Shenandoah Health District.

The Central Shenandoah Health District includes Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties as well as the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington, Buena Vista and Harrisonburg.

Community-based clinics

Augusta Health also provides off-campus, community-based clinics in partnership with local organizations, churches and schools.

To date, Augusta Health has conducted 30 community clinics that have administered 3,922 doses, with 1,335 fully-vaccinated.

In the next few weeks, at the request of local school districts, Community Clinics will be held at local high schools. If your community organization would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic, contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

This week, vaccination clinics are scheduled in these communities:

Craigsville

Tuesday, April 27 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Craigsville Firehouse

Moderna Vaccine

Age 18 and above

Call the Vaccination Call Center at 54.332.5122 to register for this event.

Waynesboro High School

Wednesday, April 28 from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Pfizer Vaccine

Age 16 and above

To register, go to www.signupgenius.com/go/covidvaccineclinic

Glasgow/Natural Bridge

Thursday, April 29 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Natural Bridge Firehouse

Moderna Vaccine

Age 18 and above

Call the Vaccination Call Center at 54.332.5122 to register for this event.

