Augusta Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic update: Nearing 50K doses administered as holiday approaches

Published Thursday, Apr. 1, 2021, 12:37 pm

Augusta Health’s large community Vaccination Clinics will continue this week through Thursday, and then will take a brief pause for the holiday weekend. Next week will be a full week of clinics.

All clinics still require appointments

Go vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available.

Augusta Health is currently vaccinating residents of the Central Shenandoah Health District who are:

16-64 years of age with chronic health conditions

65 years of age and older

Healthcare workers

All essential workers

The Central Shenandoah Health District includes Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties as well as the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington, Buena Vista and Harrisonburg.

Reminder about vaccinations for those under the age of 18

As criteria expands to minor children under the age of 18, be aware:

The only vaccine approved for those under the age of 18 is the Pfizer vaccine. Before scheduling someone under the age of 18, please confirm the vaccine in the clinic link. Those who are under 18 cannot be vaccinated at non-Pfizer clinics.

A parent or legal guardian who can consent to the administration of vaccine to a minor must be present at the time a vaccination. Handwritten notes and phone calls are not sufficient for permission to vaccinate. The parent or legal guardian must be present.

Need for volunteers

As vaccine supply increases and the number of Vaccination Clinics scheduled can also increase, there is a significant need for additional volunteers to staff the events. Each large clinic requires 50 to 60 staff, and our community volunteers make the clinics possible. More are needed, though—both medical and non-medical.

To volunteer, email CovidStaffing@augustahealth.com

