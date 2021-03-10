Augusta Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic update: Age criteria dropping effective Thursday
Beginning on Thursday, the Augusta Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic age criteria will lower to age 45-64 with underlying medical conditions.
The new scheduling process allows residents to schedule appointments directly from updated vaccination portal. Information about new clinics, along with their criteria, are posted daily.
Go to www.augustahealth.com/vaccine.
The Virginia Department of Health list of underlying health conditions that increase risk of severe illness from the COVID-19 virus includes:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus